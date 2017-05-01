Youngstown building damaged as storm rips through Valley

Everyone made it out of the building

he Youngstown Fire Department is responding to a report of a building collapse at Oak and N. Fruit streets.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building housing Six Brothers Eastland Auto Group was damaged during heavy storms in the Valley.

The Youngstown Fire Department was called to the building, located at Oak and N. Fruit streets, around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a building collapse.

The Youngstown Police Department is at the scene, reporting that everyone is out of the building. The owner said everyone is accounted for.

Viewers are reporting heavy storm damage, with trees down in the five-county area. There are also widespread power outages, including over 10,000 First Energy customers without power in Mahoning County.

WKBN is heading out to the area to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

