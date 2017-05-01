General Motors Lordstown plant shutting down for 2 weeks in July

UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales said the layoff weeks are being used to align production with market demand

Workers at General Motors Lordstown strive to keep up with production demand for the Chevy Cruze.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Production of the Chevy Cruze at the Lordstown plant will be put on hold for another two weeks in July.

That’s on top of a two-week shutdown planned for June.

According to UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales, the layoff weeks are being used to align production with market demand. He said some people may be working at that time but didn’t know how many would stay on the job.

Production of the Chevy Cruze is scheduled to resume July 17.

GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown facility in January and said it would continue to build fewer at the cars as the demand for trucks and crossover vehicles continues to rise.

