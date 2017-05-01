Gerald A. “Moe” Weaver Obituary

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Gerald A. “Moe” Weaver, age 83, of Kennard-Atlantic Rd. in Sugar Grove Township, passed away on Monday afternoon, May 1, 2017 in UPMC Horizon Greenville.

Moe was born in Greenville on December 7, 1933 to Norman J. and Alice A. (Schmidt) Weaver.

He was a 1951 graduate of Penn High School and had been employed at Salem Tube Corp. and the former Greenville Steel Car. In addition, he was the owner/operator of Greenville Sharpening for over 20 years.

He was a member of Kennard United Methodist Church and had also attended Bethany Presbyterian Church in Mercer.

Moe was an avid hunter and fisherman and as a welder, he took great pride in designing and creating machines and other industrial items.

On April 11, 1981 he married Geraldine E. (Gruber) Vernon, she survives at home. Also surviving are two daughters, Geri Anne Williams and her husband, Paul of Fredonia and Jill K. Weaver and her companion, John Gresh of Pittsburgh; a son, John C. Weaver and his wife, Nikki of Greenville; two stepchildren, Brian D. Vernon and his wife, Laura of Butler, and Valerie S. Vernon-Thomas and her husband, Sean of Grove City; a brother, James N. Weaver and his wife, Betty of Reading, Pennsylvania and nine grandchildren, Jeremiah Williams, Johnmichael Weaver, Jackson Weaver, Gianna Weaver, Rachel Vernon, Alaina Thomas, Holly Vernon, Erica Vernon and Anwen Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter, Emma Grace Weaver; a sister, Enid Hewitt and four bothers, Clifford Weaver, William Weaver, Paul Weaver and Donald Weaver.

Calling hours are on Thursday, May 4 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held on Friday May 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Dembroski of Bethany Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Inurnment of cremains in Stevenson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Venango St., Mercer, PA 16173.



