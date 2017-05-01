Gertrude A. (Sliger) Fike Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Gertrude A. Fike, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 after a brief illness.

Gertrude was born on December 15, 1930 in Friendsville, Maryland to Noah Milton Sliger and Laura Agnes Friend. She was one of three children (Jessie dec and Norman).

Gertrude was a beloved friend and caretaker to many. She loved her faithful and loyal pet “Amie”, who will be laid to rest with her. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music and taking care of her family. Gertrude will be remembered as a selfless and admirable individual who always wore a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength and was loved by many.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Lester W. Fike (2010); son, Roy L. Fike (2004); infant daughter, Emma J. Fike (1951) and sister, Jessie E. Fisher (1991).

She is survived by her four children, Mary J. (Dennis) Keene of Sebring, Barbara A. (Fike) Mullen of Alliance, George W. (Lori) Fike of Canton and Jennifer A. Fike of Deerfield. Gertrude was the adoring grandmother of Denise (Paul) Speigle of Salem, Tracy (John) Littell of Salem, Pamela (Dave) Lambert of Canton, Jason Keene of Salem and Alverta Mullen of Canton; great-grandmother of Amanda Speigle, Trevor Speigle, Mason Lambert, Issac Keene, Shiloh Littell, Autumn Littell, Tripp Littell, Malachi Anderson and Mireya Pascual. She is also survived by her loving brother, Norman C. (Dolores) Sliger of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A special “thank you” to the administration and staff at Altercare of Alliance who took excellent care of Gertrude as if she were their own mother/grandmother. The many loving individuals on the team at the facility provided her with much needed love and support during a very difficult time. She loved her nurses, aides and therapists dearly.

Funeral services will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home, 126 W. Vermont Ave, Sebring, Ohio on Saturday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Elaine Weaver officiating.

Friends and family will be received for calling hours on Friday, May 5 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Sebring.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends may sign the guest book and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

