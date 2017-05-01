Happy hour: LeBron scores 35, grabs beer as Cavs top Raptors

Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long layoff

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, looks to pass as Toronto Raptors' DeMarre Carroll defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, in Toronto. (Darren Calabrase/The Canadian Press via AP)
CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James considered swigging a beer while scoring 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long layoff and throttled the Toronto Raptors 116-105 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Cavs hadn’t played since April 23, when they completed a four-game sweep of Indiana. But the defending champions didn’t show signs of rust and were well-prepared to face the revenge-seeking Raptors, who lost to Cleveland in last year’s conference finals.

Toronto dropped to 1-12 in playoff openers.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 and DeMar DeRozan 19 for the Raptors, who were within seven in the third quarter before James dropped a 3-pointer, converted a three-point play, drained another 3 and then considered washing down a brew.

