Life-changing medical technology now available close to home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health recognized a need to provide something new in health care for the heart, so it formed the Heart and Vascular Institute.

There, patients can get multiple opinions in one place. A primary care physician, cardiologist, and cardiac surgeon all get the same information and decide as a group what the best treatment for the patient is.

“We all work collaboratively to see the patient, identify the problems, and then discuss the potential options to take care of the patient,” Dr. Jeff Fulton said.

Patricia Bolchalk said it made her feel more comfortable.

“There always seemed to be someone interested in what was going on with me.”

Bolchalk has benefited from this special type of treatment, as have nearly 100 people. They’ve gotten a new heart valve implant, which had previously only been available in Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

