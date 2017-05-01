Man breaks in, points gun at woman in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman said a man broke into her home and pointed a gun at her.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1000 block of Campbell Street.

Police were called to the area after a woman called 911 and said that a burglar was in her house and she was being held hostage.

When police arrived, they saw that the screen to the kitchen window was lying on the ground and a trash can was pushed up against the window. They also heard a woman screaming and a baby crying, the report stated.

The woman told police that she was in an upstairs room when she heard knocking on the front door of her house. She then looked out of the window and saw a man standing in the back yard, The next thing she knew, there was a noise in the kitchen and she saw a man standing at the foot of her stairs, pointing a gun at her.

She told police the man never said a word to her and then ran out of the door. She said she didn’t think anything was taken from the house.

Police searched the area by didn’t find anyone.