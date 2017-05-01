Margaret “Marge” Lisak Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Margaret “Marge” Lisak, 97, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born on October 5, 1919, in Belle Valley, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary Bavola.

She was a graduate of Belle Valley High School.

She came to Warren in 1940 and retired from Macey’s as a sales associate in the ladies’ department after 25 years. She had previously worked at Liberty Steel and Mullins MFG.

Marge was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and boating.

She is survived by her two daughters, Donna (Gene) Green of Mecca and Shirley Dietelbach of Howland; five grandchildren, Jeff (Darla) Fenton, Bruce Fenton, Doug and Pam Dietelbach and Kathy Jurgle; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Michael (Janice) Bavola of Sharpsville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph Lisak whom she married September 18, 1937 and passed away June 22, 2008; a brother, John Bavola and a sister Joan Romine.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Lisak family.



