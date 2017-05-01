Mildred A. Danatich Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mildred A. Danatich, 83, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mildred was born on December 13, 1933 to Eli and Rose (Sablack) Danatich in Lackawanna Township, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School class of 1952.

Mildred worked for the Sharon Steel Corporation and as a cook for UPMC Shenango Valley.

She was of Protestant faith.

Mildred enjoyed flower gardening, crossword puzzles, she also loved red cardinal birds, cats and dogs.

Mildred is survived by her son, Craig E. (Patti) Stull of Sharon, Pennsylvania and sister, Dot Hillman of Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by father, Eli Danatich; mother, Rose Danatich; infant brother, George Danatich and former husband, Howard Stull.

Friends may call Wednesday May 3, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Burial will take place in St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stray Haven, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125, in memory of Mildred.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



