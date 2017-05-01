National Weather Service in Boardman to examine storm damage

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service is in town looking at the damage in Boardman from Sunday’s storm.

The Weather Service will be making a determination about what kind of storm hit the area and the extent of damage that it caused.

Workers from the agency were at the Boardman Fire Station and will be taking a tour of the area, starting at the southern edge of the township and working their way to the Southern Park Mall.

Sunday, winds were clocked at 50 miles per hours, downing trees and powers lines. Heavy rains also pelted the area causing localized flooding.

WKBN will speak with the National Weather Service about its findings on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

