Niles crime activity: Police investigate man asking girls for ride home

Friday, April 21

3:26 p.m. – 5400 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a car parked near Macy’s was keyed after a road rage incident that happened earlier in the day.

4:44 p.m. – 600 block of Henry St., police were called to investigate a possible overdose and found a man slumped over on the porch. Police learned the man was not under the influence of alcohol but had passed out due to alcohol consumption.

Saturday, April 22

6:39 p.m. – Sharkey Rd., reported overdose.

Sunday, April 23

5:47 p.m. – 700 block of Robbins Ave., police received a report of a truck that hit a mailbox and continued driving.

Monday, April 24

12:07 p.m. – 100 block of Woodglen Ave., police are investigating a reported sex offense. No other information was given.

12:43 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to Buckle for a possible overdose. Police said the man admitted to overdosing on heroin and was given naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.

7:47 p.m. – 200 block of W. Park Ave., reported theft.

8:54 p.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., reported burglary.

10:30 p.m. – 200 block of W. Park Ave., a woman reported money stolen from her jacket while it was at the suspect’s grandmother’s house. She said she had text messages from the suspect, admitting the theft.

Tuesday, April 25

12:21 p.m. – 2600 block of Niles Cortland Rd., Zachary E. Bradford, 35, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Bradford robbed Direct Jewelry Outlet. Police also searched a home on Perkinswood Boulevard, where they reported finding 324 jewelry items inside. The renter is a person of interest in the robbery and other charges were pending.

Wednesday, April 26

1 a.m. – Butler and Warren avenues, reported robbery in the parking lot of Lutheran Church. The victim went to the hospital before reporting the incident to police. He was cut with a knife.

2:48 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to investigate a man who was sitting in front of Subway, asking young girls for a ride home. A warning was issued.

Thursday, April 27

2:30 a.m. – 300 block of Williams St., a woman reported that someone tried to break into the back door of her home. She said the person took off when she screamed.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Niles Police Department.

