Ohio farmers plant fewest wheat crops in state history

The Columbus Dispatch reports less than half the acreage of wheat was planted eight years ago

By Published:
farm generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio farmers are following a national trend by planting the fewest acres of wheat in state history but are expected to plant a record amount of soybeans this year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 470,000 acres of wheat have been planted in Ohio this year. That’s less than half the acreage planted eight years ago. Ohio farmers are expected to plant 5 million acres of soybeans in 2017.

Wheat prices are at 10-year lows after peaking at more than $10 a bushel in 2008.

Ohio farmers say changes in food trends and foreign competition is to blame for the reduce wheat acreage.

Wheat grows in a variety of climates but is only used for human consumption. People shying away from processed foods and gluten has led to declining demand.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s