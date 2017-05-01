One dead, several injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died and three more were injured on the University of Texas campus

Stabbing on the University of Texas campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police said they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died and three more were injured.

UT police said one person is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus. Police said the person they apprehended stabbed two people and assaulted one other.

A KXAN intern said authorities have evacuated Gregory Gym as of 2:10 p.m. Students said McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.

