Patsy Anne Zabel Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be Services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman for Patsy Anne Zabel, 82, who died early Monday morning, May 1 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Patsy Anne was born June 27, 1934 in Boardman, the daughter of Clark and Esther Clemens Feight.

She was a homemaker and had been employed by Mahoning National Bank and ten years before retiring, a secretary with Key Executive Services.

Patsy Anne was a 1952 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she volunteered in the church office and had been a member of the church council.

She was also a member of the Ball and Chain Square Dance Club, the Boardman Historical Society and the Mill Creek Park Hiking Club. Patsy Anne was a volunteer at the Arms Family Museum, a Camp Fire Girls leader and involved in the PTA.

Patsy Anne’s husband of 58 years, Donald E. Zabel, whom she married May 17, 1958, died March 28, 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Gluck of Canton; her son, David (Kathy) Zabel of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and her grandchildren, Zoe, Bradley, Andrew and Katherine.

Besides her parents and husband, Patsy Anne was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Donald.

Friends may call from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave. in Boardman and from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6 prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Dr., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

