Penn Power worker killed in work-related accident in New Castle

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old James D. George, of New Castle

WAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after the bucket truck he was in overturned in Wayne Township early Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just after noon in the 300-block of Dutch Ridge Road.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old James D. George, of New Castle.

According to state police, George, a Penn Power worker, was elevated inside the bucket of a bucket truck to work on a utility pole. The truck became unstable, moved backwards and overturned onto its side. George fell from the bucket onto the roadway. A witness was told that it was a 30-foot fall.

George was pronounced dead at the scene.

FirstEnergy released the following statement:

The FirstEnergy family suffered a tragic loss today. A Penn Power lineman working in a bucket truck was killed when his truck overturned. The incident took place in Wayne Township in western Pennsylvania. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and co-workers. Our investigation into this incident has begun, and we will cooperate fully with all public officials in their investigations, as well.”

State police continue to investigate.

