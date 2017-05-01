Right place, right time: Braceville men put out house fire, save 3

Braceville Township police are glad to see the good Samaritans being recognized

By Published: Updated:
Basketball players put out Braceville Township house fire.


BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Braceville Township are thanking three young men for their quick actions that helped save two women and a baby on Sunday.

“We were just playing basketball,” said Matthew Szorady, who was shooting hoops with Kyle Nolan and Justin Jenkins when the home next door caught on fire.

They heard screaming and saw flames coming out of the window.

“We hopped the fence and I ran through the door, and just started to stomping on anything I could stomp on and started helping her put out the fire,” Szorady said.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

“They had no idea who this lady was. They were basically just doing a good deed,” Chief William Garro said.

One of the women inside told police the wind blew a curtain into a lit candle and the next thing she knew, it was on fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but police are now thanking the three for doing what they did.

“I definitely thank them for their deed, you know, of putting the fire out because people should help each other in a time of need,” Garro said.

But Szorady deflected the praise.

“You would like to think that in a scenario like this, that everybody would do and just react the way that we reacted. It just happened to be us at that point and I think anybody would have done the same thing.”

Garro said he’s glad to see the good Samaritans being recognized.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s