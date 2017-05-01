Storm Team 27: Cooler and windy overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A large storm system will keep the threat for showers in the forecast through the night. It will turn cooler and be windy at times. Gust could jump above 30mph at times. Lows will fall into the upper 40’s to start your Tuesday morning.

Look for cooler temperatures Tuesday with scattered showers. It will stay windy with gusts to 30mph or higher. Highs will build into the middle 50’s.

Cooler temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Gusting to 30mph or higher. Chance for showers. (40%)

Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Gusting to 30mph or higher. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 54

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Windy early. (30%)

Low: 39

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny.

High: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 57 Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 36

