Storm Team 27: Showers, severe weather possible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A chance for strong to severe storms on Monday. There will be a line of storms ahead of this cold front. Make sure you keep an eye on the weather Monday if you are planning on being out from late morning into the afternoon hours.

THE FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong. (80%)
High: 75

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers and storms. (40%)
Low:  47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a light shower. (20%)
High: 55    Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 52    Low: 39

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 58   Low:  43

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 59    Low: 45

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 58    Low: 40

