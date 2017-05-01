Storm Team 27: Thunderstorms possible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
There is the chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The main concern will be strong damaging winds and hail. The chance for a few showers will linger tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will settle in for the rest of the workweek.
THE FORECAST
Monday: Cloudy and windy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong. (80%)
High: 75
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers and storms. (40%)
Low: 47
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a light shower. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 39
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 43
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 45
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 40
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 38