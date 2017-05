STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Police Department said its 911 and 7-digit phone number are down due to the storm.

Anyone with an emergency¬†in the City of Struthers must call 330-740-2370 — the Mahoning County 911 center.

The center will forward emergency calls to a cell phone Struthers police are using.

This includes any emergencies, including fire, police, and ambulance.