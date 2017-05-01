ValleyCare hospitals under new ownership, staff hopeful for future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several nurses and doctors at hospitals in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys are under new management Monday night.

Community Health Care Systems (CHS) has owned several hospitals in the area for many years, including Northside Medical Center, Trumbull County Memorial, Hillside Rehab, and Sharon Regional.

CHS sold the hospitals to Steward Health Care System — a deal that was finalized late Monday afternoon.

“With all new ownership, there’s uncertainty because of the new change but we welcome the new change, and the common goal is to provide quality patient care,” said Laurie Hornberger, a nurse at Northside and president of the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association.

She said her hospital has seen about 70 patients a day in recent months and has over 200 nurses.

But Hornberger said that’s about half of what they’ve had previously. In 2013, there were over 400 nurses at the hospital.

People are leaving the area, but nurses are hoping that will soon change.

“Hoping to grow the hospital service, grow the staff, and continue to provide for the community,” Hornberger said.

Steward now has 18 new hospitals in its business. That includes 23,000 employees across Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

