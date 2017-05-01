Western Reserve moves up in latest baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local teams remains remain in the top-ten of their respective divisions in the latest high school baseball coaches poll.
Division I
1 Jackson (Mass.)
2 Archbishop Moeller
3 Steele
4 Butler
5 Grove City
5 St Xavier
7 Lakota West
8 Aurora
9 Solon
10 Avon
11 Hilliard Darby
11 Fairfield
13 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)
14 Lebanon
15 Loveland
16 Sylvania Northview
16 Hudson
18 St Francis de Sales (Tol)
19 Green
20 Thomas Worthington
Other teams receiving votes (points): Anthony Wayne (5), Strongsville (4), Mason (4), St Ignatius (1), St John’S Jesuit (1), Canal Winchester (1)
Division II
1 Jonathan Alder
2 Wapakoneta
3 Ross ((Hamilton))
4 Sheridan
5 Field
6 Tippecanoe
7 Chagrin Falls
8 Marietta
9 Vermilion
10 Keystone
11 Celina
12 Steubenville
13 Van Wert
14 Lakewood (Hebron)
15 Canfield
16 Central Catholic
17 John Glenn
18 Unioto
19 Athens
20 Defiance
20 Bellevue
Other teams receiving votes (points): Shelby (5), Chaminade Julienne (3), Niles Mc Kinley (1), St Francis DeSales (Col.) (1)
Division III
1 Edison(Richmond)
2 Hiland
3 Seneca East
4 Elyria Catholic
5 Champion
6 Cincinnati Country Day
7 Trinity Hs
8 Fairview
9 Ottawa-Glandorf
10 Coldwater
11 Kirtland
12 Anna
13 Wheelersburg
14 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad
15 Lima Central Catholic
16 Edison (Milan)
16 Summit Country Day
16 Hawken
19 Canton Central Catholic
20 Lake
Other teams receiving votes (points): Eastwood (5), St. Thomas Aquinas (5), Fredericktown (4), Galion (4), Triway (4), Loudonville (3), Minford (3), West Jefferson (3), Wickliffe (2), Gilmour Academy (2), Centerburg (2),
Northeastern (1)
Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Newton Local
3 Lehman Catholic
4 Western Reserve
5 St Paul
6 Mohawk
7 Jackson-Milton
8 Mc Comb
9 Triad
10 Fort Recovery
11 Minster
12 Lake Ridge Academy
13 Lake Center Christian School
14 Patrick Henry
15 New Miami
16 New London
16 Hillsdale
18 Leipsic
19 Troy Christian
19 St John School (Delphos)
19 Strasburg-Franklin
Other teams receiving votes (points): Riverside (6), Green (6), New Riegel (5), Edgerton (5), Miller City (5), Berne Union (5), Fort Loramie (4), Newark Catholic (4), Shadyside (4), Fisher Catholic (3), Buckeye Central (1)
.