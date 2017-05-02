2017 Primary Election: Columbiana County issues

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The following issues are on the ballot in Columbiana County.

Voting for the primary is Tuesday, May 2.

  • Center Township – 0.286 mills, additional, fire levy generating $25,000 annually
  • Knox Township – 2 mills, additional, road and equipment maintenance levy generating $165,600 annually
  • Lisbon Exempted Village School District – 1 percent income tax, additional, current expenses, 10 years
  • Middleton Township – 1 mill, renewal, fire levy generating $49,500 annually
  • Wellsville Village – 0.50 percent permanent income tax levy, additional, safety forces, maintenance and paving

