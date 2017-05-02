2017 Primary Election: Mahoning County issues, candidates

Related Coverage Local schools asking voters for more money, say expenses have gone up

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The following issues are on the ballot in Mahoning County.

Voting for the primary is Tuesday, May 2.

Poland Local Schools: Renewal of 1 mill for the purpose of permanent improvements for five years commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018

Poland Local Schools: Renewal of 5.7 mills for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district in the sum of $2,181,867 for five years commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018

Hubbard Exempted School District: Additional of 4.8 mills for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit of the school district in the sum of $986,000 got for five years commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018

Alliance City School District: Renewal of 2 mills for the purpose of constructing, adding to, renovating, remodeling, rehabilitating, improving, furnishing and equipping buildings for school purposes and acquiring, improving and equipping school sites for a period of five years, commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018.

For more information on candidates, voting and polling locations, go to the Mahoning County Board of Elections’ website.