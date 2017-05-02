2017 Primary Election: Mahoning County issues, candidates

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) –  The following issues are on the ballot in Mahoning County.

Voting for the primary is Tuesday, May 2.

  • Poland Local Schools: Renewal of 1 mill for the purpose of permanent improvements for five years commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018
  • Poland Local Schools: Renewal of 5.7 mills for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district in the sum of $2,181,867 for five years commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018
  • Hubbard Exempted School District: Additional of 4.8 mills for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit of the school district in the sum of $986,000 got for five years commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018
  • Alliance City School District: Renewal of 2 mills for the purpose of constructing, adding to, renovating, remodeling, rehabilitating, improving, furnishing and equipping buildings for school purposes and acquiring, improving and equipping school sites for a period of five years, commencing in 2017 first due in the calendar year 2018.

 

