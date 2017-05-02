2017 Primary Election: Trumbull County issues, candidates

Related Coverage Local schools asking voters for more money, say expenses have gone up

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The following issues are on the ballot in Trumbull County.

Voting for the primary is Tuesday, May 2.

Bazetta Township: Proposed tax levy for current expenses, additional 1.9 mills

Briston Local School District: Proposed tax levy for emergency requirements, renewal of 3.5 mills

Bristol Township: Proposed tax levy to provide and maintain fire protection, additional 5.8 mills

Cardinal Local School District: Proposed tax levy for current expenses, additional 5.5 mills

Champion Township: Proposed tax levy to provide and maintain police protection, renewal 1 mill

Hubbard Exempted Village School District: Proposed tax levy to avoid an operating deficit, additional 4.8 mills

Mathews Local School District: Proposed bond issue and tax level — Bond issue for school construction of 7.8 mills and tax levy for additional general permanent improvements of 0.5 mill

Mesopotamia Township: Proposed tax levy to provide and maintain fire protection, renewal of 1 mill

Mesopotamia Township: Proposed tax levy for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges — renewal of 3 mills

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

For more information on voting and polling locations, go to the Trumbull County Board of Elections’ website.