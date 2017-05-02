2017 Primary Election: Trumbull County issues, candidates

By Published: Updated:
Trumbull County Elections

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) –  The following issues are on the ballot in Trumbull County.

Voting for the primary is Tuesday, May 2.

  • Bazetta Township: Proposed tax levy for current expenses, additional 1.9 mills
  • Briston Local School District: Proposed tax levy for emergency requirements, renewal of 3.5 mills
  • Bristol Township: Proposed tax levy to provide and maintain fire protection, additional 5.8 mills
  • Cardinal Local School District: Proposed tax levy for current expenses, additional 5.5 mills
  • Champion Township: Proposed tax levy to provide and maintain police protection, renewal 1 mill
  • Hubbard Exempted Village School District: Proposed tax levy to avoid an operating deficit, additional 4.8 mills
  • Mathews Local School District: Proposed bond issue and tax level — Bond issue for school construction of 7.8 mills and tax levy for additional general permanent improvements of 0.5 mill
  • Mesopotamia Township: Proposed tax levy to provide and maintain fire protection, renewal of 1 mill
  • Mesopotamia Township: Proposed tax levy for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges — renewal of 3 mills

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

For more information on voting and polling locations, go to the Trumbull County Board of Elections’ website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s