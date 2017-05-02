Alice Mae Burquist Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Alice Mae Burquist, age 75, of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Born on August 19, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of Bernard A. and Elizabeth E. (Lobinger) Burquist.

Alice graduated from YSU with a bachelors degree in business education and from KSU in 1968 with a master’s degree in business education.

In her earlier days, she taught at Girard High School and taught for many years at ETI in Niles. Alice retired in 2013 as a teacher at Leonard Kirtz School.

She attended the Austintown Community Church and was active in the food tent at the Canfield Fair. She was also a member of the Saxon Club, the Singles Club Branch 22, the National Education Association, the Y.E.A. and the O.E.A.

She loved all animals and enjoyed working in her garden.

She was devoted to her family and cared for them until their deaths.

Survivors include her cousin, Polly Marsh and life-long friend, Dalia Clemen as well as extended family out of state.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald W. Burquist and a sister, Betty June Burquist.

Per her request, private services were held and burial has taken place at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Austinwoods for the care they provided to Alice.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences online to Alice’s family.



