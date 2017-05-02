Austintown crime activity: Man accidentally shot gun through TV, neighbor’s wall

Wednesday, April 26

7:37 a.m. – 2600 block of S. Raccoon Rd., reported breaking and entering at a doctor’s office.

11:11 p.m. – 700 block of N. Meridian Rd., Matthew Pierce, 33, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with physical control, drug abuse — marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm. Police said Pierce was slumped over in a car, covered in vomit, in the parking lot of McQuaid’s. An officer did a sternum rub to wake Pierce up after previous attempts failed and reported that Pierce woke up and said, “I’m just waiting for the crowd to leave.” Police said a marijuana cigarette and a loaded gun were found in the car. Pierce had a blood-alcohol level of .154, according to a police report.

Thursday, April 27

12:30 a.m. – 200 block of N. Turner Rd., reported breaking and entering.

Friday, April 28

8:36 p.m. – 3200 block of Mahoning Ave., Candina Arroyo, 42, of Vienna, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and driving under suspension. Police said two packs of Tramadol pills were found on Arroyo’s pants during a traffic stop.

Saturday, April 29

11:43 a.m. – 4500 block of Rhode Island Dr., a woman reported that a box of invitations had been stolen. The invitations had been left by the Post Office at the front door of her home.

12:30 p.m. – 4200 block of Pembrook Rd., a woman reported that someone stole the back license plate from her car.

1 p.m. – 700 block of Hollywood Dr., reported theft from a vehicle at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

3:34 p.m. – 4400 block of S. Mahoning Ave., Donald Dunlap, III, 29, of Berlin Center, arrested on a warrant for possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and defacing the label of an R.X. bottle.

Sunday, April 30

10:45 a.m. – 900 block of Compass West, reported burglary.

Monday, May 1

12:37 a.m. – 4100 block of Nottingham Ave., Brian Ward, 33, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Ward threatened to kill her during a child custody argument.

4:44 a.m. – 4100 block of New Rd., Patrick Fleischer, Jr., 36, charged with using weapons while intoxicated. Police said Fleischer called police after accidentally shooting his firearm through the television and wall and into the neighbor’s residence. Fleischer told police that he had been drinking earlier in the evening and had fallen asleep on top of a loaded gun. He said he woke up and picked the gun up to take it upstairs when he almost dropped it, squeezing it to prevent it from falling, a police report said. Police said Fleischer appeared to be mildly intoxicated and had admitted to drinking four beers earlier. No one was injured.

