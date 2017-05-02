Beaver Township home narrowly misses tree damage

A Beaver Township man and woman were shocked by what they found when they woke up Tuesday morning. A tree came down overnight, narrowly missing the couple's home.

Jim Eidel said he and his wife went to sleep around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and when they woke up, they found a tree had split. The tree came down in two parts, right around the home.

“I thought we were very blessed that it didn’t hit the house and nobody got hurt, so I guess it’s a good day,” Eidel said.

A strong storm went through the Valley Monday afternoon, and overnight, there were winds up to 30 miles per hour.

The Eidels’ home wasn’t damaged, but one of the branches did land on the garage. They plan to speak with their insurance company to determine the damage to the garage.

