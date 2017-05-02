Canfield High students dismissed early due to severed telephone pole

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield High School was dismissed early on Tuesday due to a telephone pole that needs to be repaired.

The school district’s spokeswoman said due to high winds, there is a severed pole in need of immediate repair on the corner of Cardinal and Brookpark drives. As such, students who use Canfield transportation were transported to the Canfield Village Middle School gymnasium at 1 p.m.

The students will wait there until the regular dismissal time.

The district said the early dismissal was decided with the safety of students and staff in mind.