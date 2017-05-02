Coroner says boy, 1, found dead in pond accidentally drowned

The boy's family is part of an Amish community along the Lawrence County border

By Published:
A 1-year-old baby boy died after falling into a pond Sunday in Mercer County.
Courtesy KDKA.

MERCER, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says a 1-year-old boy found dead in a small pond in his western Pennsylvania yard accidentally drowned.

Mercer County Deputy Coroner Cris Loutzenhizer tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that little Enos Mast’s family is part of an Amish community along the border with Lawrence County.

The family had breakfast on Sunday and the boy and nine older siblings went outside to play. The older children lost track of the little boy who was found a few minutes later in shallow water about two feet from the pond’s edge about 8:30 a.m.

The pond was in the backyard of the family’s Springfield Township home. That’s about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh, near New Wilmington.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s