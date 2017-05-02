Dora Martha Phifer Hill Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 8 starting at 12:00 Noon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, for Mrs. Dora M. Hill, 99, of Youngstown, who departed this life on May 2, 2017 in Heritage Manor.

Mrs. Hill was born March 29, 1918 in Vivian, West Virginia, a daughter of John E. and Frances E. Cole Phifer.

She was a private duty nurse from 1972 – 1980.

She was a member of the church, a deaconess, Sunday school teacher, choir member, former president of Laura Phillips Memorial Missionary Circle, president of Morning Prayer Band, NAACP and Urban League.

Her husband, James Hill, whom she married on September 21, 1979, died March 17, 1994.

She leaves to cherish her memory Ruby Hopson, of Youngstown, who was like a daughter to her; a goddaughter, Denise Ibaka of Columbus; a niece, Willa Mae Robinson of Darby, Pennsylvania, whom she reared; three stepgranddaughters, Margaret Smith of California and Joyce Stanford of Chicago; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Leon Hill and stepdaughter, Thelma Parker.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church on Monday, May 8 leading up to the service.

