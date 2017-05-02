Dorothy Ellen Fenton Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Dorothy Ellen Fenton, 90, of Newton Falls, formerly of Lake Milton, who passed from this life on May 2, 2017.

Dorothy was born on May 26, 1926 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Rollie and Evelyn (Auld) Pittman.

Dorothy and her husband, Stan, spent 42 years in Lake Milton raising their five children in a home overlooking the lake.

Dorothy was a charter member and past president of the Lake Milton Auxilliary Post #737. She was a member of the American Institute of Banking and served as president of the Mahoning Valley Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. She was a member in good standing, since 1974 and was named the chapter’s “Woman of the Year” in 1980.

Dorothy worked for Farmer’s National Bank for 20 years before retiring in 1991.

She was an avid bowler her whole life. At one point her team took sixth place in the state of Ohio. She continued to bowl into her 80’s, taking gold medals in the Senior Olympics in both 2002 and 2005. She enjoyed her family, traveling the country with family and friends and reading. In her later years she enjoyed playing cards on two ladies teams in Canfield.

Her husband, Stanley Fenton, whom she married June 22, 1944, died April 15, 1986.

She leaves four daughters, Shirley (Bill) Kays, Janet (Jim) Carnes and Nancy (Don) Evans, all of Diamond, Ohio and Joni (Dave) Mace of Berlin Center; one son, Jim (Sherre) Fenton of Broomfield, Colorado; a brother, Robert (Trudi) Pittman of Newton Falls; eight grandchildren, Gary and Steven Kays, Scott and Bryan Carnes, Sherry Rummel, Don Evans, Jr. and Mark and Jenna Fenton; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Dot.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Williams and Evelyn Mountain and two brothers, Rollie Pittman, Jr. and Jack Pittman.

Friends may call on Monday, May 8 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

The family would like to thank Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls for the loving, kind and compassionate care they gave their mom. The nurses and staff always made sure “Mom” felt at home and had everything she needed.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 B, Suite 301, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



