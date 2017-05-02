Farrell residents evacuated from building damaged by wind

The fire department closed down Lee Street in Farrell Tuesday afternoon and code enforcement said the building wasn't safe

Apartment building damaged by wind in Farrell.

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Several families had to evacuate their homes in Farrell on Tuesday after wind damage tore off part of their building — and there’s a chance they might not be able to go back.

Neighbors said the fire department closed down Lee Street around noon. Representatives from the code enforcement department said it wasn’t safe to stay in the building and told residents they had to find another place for the night.

Mike Lowrey, the property’s landlord, said they’re trying to bring someone to the houses to determine if they need to be torn down or just repaired.

The people who live there fear the worst.

“We’ve been here for over a year. This was our home and now we’ve got to up and move. It’s just hard,” Dewayne Markle III said.

Demaro Husch said the building has been there his whole life.

“I grew up around here and everything. I remember this when I was 7, 8, 9 years old.”

