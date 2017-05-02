Feds indict 2 from Youngstown, 1 from E. Liverpool for heroin trafficking

WHEELING, W. Va. (WKBN) – Two men from Youngstown and a woman from East Liverpool were charged by federal agents with drug trafficking in West Virginia.

Daryl “Malik” Walter Hall, 31, was indicted on several counts of drug activity including conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base, unlawful use of a communication device, and distribution of heroin and cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Dennis Lee Artis, 52, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base and one count of distribution of cocaine base within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.”

Michelle Green, 48, was indicted on several charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base and distribution of heroin and cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between August 2016 to April 2017 in Hancock County.