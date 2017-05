CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Fire departments from around the region are battling smoke and flames at the Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs.

The fire was reported around 1:20 a.m.

According to reports, there was smoke showing when crews arrived, but it quickly went out of control.

As of 5 a.m., the fire was still not completely under control, according to the Chief of the Cambridge Springs Fire Department.

A firefighter and a pedestrian were injured. No word on the extent of their injuries.