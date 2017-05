AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ashley Fuller struck out a career-high 8 batters in Fitch’s 10-0 win over Harding.

Maddie Everhart and Christina Tucker each had three hits apiece for the Falcons. Brianna Protain finished with 3 RBIs while Tucker drove in a pair of runs.

Talashay Harris for Harding had three singles.

Fitch (4-10) will travel to Harding tomorrow.