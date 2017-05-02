Gun and $7K in cash taken from Youngstown home

$7,000 in cash and a handgun were reported missing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that someone broke into her home on the south side while she was gone and took cash and a handgun.

According to a police report, the woman told police she left her house on Southern Boulevard about 7 a.m. Monday to go to work and when she returned at about 4:30 p.m., he noticed that the side door of the house and a window were open.

She went to her bedroom and found two dresser drawers were open. She reported that $7,000 and a handgun were missing. Nothing else was missing from the house, the report stated.

No suspects have been named.

