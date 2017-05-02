Jamael Tito Brown ousts Youngstown Mayor McNally in primary

He said trust needs to be restored at Youngstown City Hall

By Published: Updated:
Jamael Tito Brown is challenging Youngstown Mayor John McNally in the Democratic Primary.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Incumbent Youngstown Mayor John McNally was defeated by his opponent, Jamael Tito Brown, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Brown is a former councilman and former member of the school board.

He said trust needs to be restored at City Hall. Last February, McNally pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors involving the sale of Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Brown has said his focus as mayor will be on finding jobs. He also wants to build community centers to give kids and teens something productive to do.

He expressed concern about the amphitheater project downtown, saying it’s too much too soon and too expensive.

Four years ago, Brown lost to McNally in the Democratic primary by 142 votes.

This time around, Brown spent about $3,000 on four billboards – one in Spanish and three in English.

Former Councilwoman Janet Tarpley filed petitions to run as a non-party, or independent, candidate against Brown in November.

Sean McKinney, who resigned from his position as Youngstown’s Buildings and Grounds Commissioner, announced last week that he’ll be running in the race as a non-partisan candidate in November as well.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s