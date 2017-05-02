James A. Grappo Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – James A. Grappo, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Aultman Hospital of Canton, where he had been a patient.

Mr. Grappo was born in Alliance, Ohio on May 14, 1928, son of the late Michael D. and Lena Grappo and had lived in East Palestine most of his life.

He was a 1946 graduate of East Palestine High School and a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

James worked as a Supervisor for M&W Electric Co. for 31 years, prior to working for the East Fairfield Coal Company for 27 years before retirement.

He was a member of the Eagles Lodge, SNPJ, East Palestine Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. He also served as a committee man for the Board of Elections.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Dolores Smith, whom he married January 30, 1953 and passed away in 2000 and his second wife, Donna Frankland Dunn, whom he married in 2006 and passed away April 17, 2017. He was also preceded by a brother, George Grappo and a sister, Mary Louise Andrus.

He leaves three daughters, Rhonda Albert of East Palestine, Patricia DeLottell of Dayton, Ohio and Linda Livermore of Rochester, New York; a sister, Carolyn Gallager; seven grandchildren, Chris, Jennifer, Nicholas, Megan, Christian, Philip and Ryan and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, May 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

