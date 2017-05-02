Kristin Marie Leonard Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Kristin Marie Leonard, 49, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be Friday, May 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home, 73-75 Columbia Ave. in Greenville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street in Greenville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air May 4 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.