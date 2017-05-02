Liberty man indicted in stabbing death of elderly woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of murdering an elderly woman from Liberty was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Sean Clemens was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of arson and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown, who was found dead in her Liberty home last week. She had been stabbed and beaten.

According to prosecutors, Clemens told a co-worker that he had beaten someone up and cut that person’s throat. The co-worker told investigators that Clemens made comments that he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Clemens made the comments during a drive to the methadone clinic, where Clemens went for treatment, the affidavit said. The two later went to work.

The co-worker told investigators that he first thought Clemens may have gotten into a fight with an unknown man but later questioned the statements that he made.

According to the co-worker, Clemens told him to throw out a Samsung mini tablet and later threw it out of the car window during the drive.

Evidence was also collected from Brown’s home, as well as the home of Clemens.

Clemens is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.