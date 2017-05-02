Lisbon school levy fails, Trumbull Co. districts still waiting on results

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two school districts in Trumbull County and one in Columbiana County asked voters for more money on Tuesday. One failed and the other two are still waiting on the results.

Voters rejected Lisbon Schools’ request for a 1 percent income tax, which would have been limited to ten years.

The “no” votes tallied in at 63 percent, while 37 percent voted “yes.”

The tax would have been on earned income only, meaning those on Social Security or retirement wouldn’t have been taxed.

The superintendent said it would’ve generated around three-quarters of a million dollars a year.

Mathews Local Schools is still waiting to hear what voters have said about a bond issue and 8.3 mil levy on the ballot. It’s hoping to bring in more than $23 million over the next 37 years in order to build a new school and replace its 100-year-old building.

The new K-12 school would replace Mathews’ two elementary schools and one high school. Superintendent Lew Lowry said all three are falling apart.

The levy is an increase from the 7.85 mil levy on the ballot in November. Then, it lost by 135 votes.

Lowrey said changing interest rates are the cause for the increased millage.

This is the fifth time a levy for Mathews Schools has been on the ballot.

The Hubbard School District went with a different approach to school funding Tuesday, asking voters to approve a shorter and less taxing measure than the much higher 7.1 mil levy that was rejected in November.

It asked for a 4.8 mil tax levy, which would run for five years and generate $986,000 a year. The money would be used to replace about $1.4 million in funding that was cut by the state.

Hubbard Superintendent Ray Solomon said for homeowners with a $100,000 property, the levy will cost about $168 a year.

This is the first levy Hubbard has asked for since 2001. Those results are not in yet either.

