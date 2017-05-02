Mercy County cracking down on dog licenses

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – If you’re a pet owner in Mercer County, you need to make sure you have a license for your animal.

If not, the Pennsylvania Dog Warden will cite you — and it comes with a hefty fine.

“There’s a problem with people buying dog licenses,” Mercy County Treasurer Virginia Richardson said. “Last year we sold over 18,000 licenses. And we know there’s more dog licenses in the county than that.”

Wardens will be scouting Mercer County in May and June to check for dog licenses and current vaccinations. If dogs don’t have them, owners will get cited up to $300.

Richardson thinks a lot of people will get a license now.

“You see a dog that’s not licensed, you don’t know if that dog has all of its shots or if it’s registered to somebody,” dog owner Barry McLaughlin said. “You just don’t know.”

There are 15 locations across the county where you can get the licenses — listed below — including the county courthouse. But at the 14 other locations besides court, they can add on 50 cents to the price and keep that money.

One-year licenses cost $8.50 or $6.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered. A lifetime license ranges from $31.50-$51.50.

The majority of the money goes to the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, while $1 goes to the county treasurer.

Richardson said enforcing this will also help identify lost or stray dogs.

“On the back of the license is the phone number that anyone can call 24 hours a day and get the phone number of the owner,” she said.

Where to buy dog licences in Mercer County:

• Billy’s Field and Stream — Pymatuning Township

• Country Crossing Gifts and Collectibles — Springfield Township

• Greenville Agway

• Griffin Arms — New Vernon Township

• Grove City Agway and Pets

• Hermitage Agway

• Hillcrest-Flynn Pet Funeral Hime — Hermitage

• Hurlbert Hardware — Greenville

• Mercer County Treasurer’s Office — Mercer

• Sereday’s True Value — West Middlesex

• Shenango Valley Animal Shelter — Hermitage

• Twig’s Reloading Den — East Lackawannock Township

• Wagler’s Camp Perry — Perry Township.

• West Salem Township Building

• Wilmington Township Building

• Online at www.mcc.co.mercer.pa.us

