Oregon man accused of trying to kill co-worker by pushing him into wood chipper

The men were at a work site when Scott Edward Iverson allegedly attacked his 22-year-old co-worker from behind

KOIN Staff Published:
Scott Edward Iverson is accused of trying to shove his coworker into a wood chipper.

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — A tree service employee faces an attempted murder charge after he tried to shove a co-worker head first into a wood chipper last Thursday, Keizer police said.

The men were at a work site in Keizer when Scott Edward Iverson allegedly attacked his 22-year-old co-worker from behind shortly before 2 p.m. The victim, whose name has not been released, said Iverson “snuck up” behind him, put him in a choke hold and tried to shove him into the running wood chipper.

As they struggled, a third worker saw what was happening and pulled Iverson off the victim, police said. Iverson then walked away.

About a day later, Iverson was found at a restaurant in Stayton and was arrested without incident. The 26-year-old faces attempted murder and 4th-degree assault charges.

The victim told police he had no previous issues with Iverson.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s