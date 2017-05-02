Poland’s Colt McFadden to kick at Kent State

Poland senior Colt McFadden has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Kent State University. The Bulldogs kicker made 11 of 14 field goals last season, including a school record 55 yarder against Youngstown East.
McFadden was also perfect on extra point attempts, and finished his high school kicking career with 82 touchbacks.
McFadden was the first ever kicker named to our WKBN Big 22, and becomes the 17th member of this year’s class committed to a college football program.
2017 WKBN BIG 22 SIGNEES
Xavier Bailey, Brookfield – OHIO
Stephen Baugh, Howland – WALSH
Lynn Bowden, Warren Harding – KENTUCKY
Charles Carr, Hickory – CALIFORNIA, PA
Braxton Chapman, Farrell – YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Jake Cummings, Canfield – YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Spencer DeMedal, Wilmington – DUQUESNE
Tariq Drake, LaBrae – OHIO
David Hernandez, Hubbard – SLIPPERY ROCK
Yianni Koullias, Campbell – YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Colt McFadden, Poland – KENT STATE
A.J. Musolino, Struthers – KENT STATE
Kameron Patterson, Grove City – SLIPPERY ROCK
Tyler Srbinovich, Niles – WAYNESBURG
Victor Williams, Howland – TOLEDO
5 BLOCKS OF GRANITE SIGNEES
Jeff Marx, Ursuline – NAVY
Jordan Murphy, Crestview – BOWLING GREEN
.