Poland’s Colt McFadden to kick at Kent State

Poland senior Colt McFadden has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Kent State University. The Bulldogs kicker made 11 of 14 field goals last season, including a school record 55 yarder against Youngstown East.

McFadden was also perfect on extra point attempts, and finished his high school kicking career with 82 touchbacks.

McFadden was the first ever kicker named to our WKBN Big 22, and becomes the 17th member of this year’s class committed to a college football program.

2017 WKBN BIG 22 SIGNEES

Xavier Bailey, Brookfield – OHIO

Stephen Baugh, Howland – WALSH

Lynn Bowden, Warren Harding – KENTUCKY

Charles Carr, Hickory – CALIFORNIA, PA

Braxton Chapman, Farrell – YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Jake Cummings, Canfield – YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Spencer DeMedal, Wilmington – DUQUESNE

Tariq Drake, LaBrae – OHIO

David Hernandez, Hubbard – SLIPPERY ROCK

Yianni Koullias, Campbell – YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Colt McFadden, Poland – KENT STATE

A.J. Musolino, Struthers – KENT STATE

Kameron Patterson, Grove City – SLIPPERY ROCK

Tyler Srbinovich, Niles – WAYNESBURG

Victor Williams, Howland – TOLEDO

5 BLOCKS OF GRANITE SIGNEES

Jeff Marx, Ursuline – NAVY

Jordan Murphy, Crestview – BOWLING GREEN