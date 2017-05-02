Police: Warren mom left 5 kids home alone for hours

A caller told police it wasn't the first time Johnson left the kids, ranging in age from almost 4 months to 10 years old

Ashley Johnson, charged with endangering children in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of leaving her five young children home alone.

Police said the children ranged in age from almost four months to 10 years old.

Someone called 911 on Monday to report that the children’s mother, 27-year-old Ashley Johnson, had left them home alone. The caller reported that Johnson did the same thing the night before.

An officer went to Johnson’s house just after 11 p.m. and found one of the children on the porch. Another child answered the door and said Johnson had gone to Walmart sometime between 8 and 9 p.m.

Police tried to call Johnson but received no answer. The officer then contacted the children’s grandmother who came over and also tried to contact Johnson numerous times.

Johnson returned home around 11:40 p.m. She told the officer that she went to Dollar General to return something and then to get the children candy, according to a police report.

She was arrested on a warrant and charged with child endangering. She is being held in Trumbull County Jail, pending a drug test and her arraignment, which was reset for Wednesday.

Police said Johnson had a prior open case with Children Services. The agency was contacted about the latest incident.

