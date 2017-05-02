Shaker to face off in November for Niles Municipal Court judge

Related Coverage Niles judge candidates suggest ways to save money for court repairs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Shaker will appear on the November ballot, vying for Niles Municipal Court Judge after current judge, Thomas Townley, retires at the end of the year.

Gil Blair, John Gargano, and Terry Swauger challenged Shaker on Tuesday’s primary ballot. Shaker got 39 percent of the votes, while Gargano got 23, Blair got 22, and Swauger got 16.

Shaker has been an attorney for 33 years, worked as a prosecutor for 15, and currently serves as an acting judge in Niles.

He would like to add specialized dockets, like drug court.

The municipal court hears Niles, McDonald, and Weathersfield misdemeanor criminal cases, civil cases, and traffic cases.

Voter turnout was only expected to be 20 to 25 percent.

