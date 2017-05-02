Slippery Rock students accused of wiring money illegally in western Pa.

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – State police arrested two Slippery Rock University students and are still looking for another suspect accused of wiring about $20,000 throughout western Pennsylvania in an organized fraud operation.

Investigators said the three men wired the money via Western Union and Money Gram at various locations in Mercer, Lawrence, and Butler counties.

Police said they had fake driver’s licenses, registration plates, business checks, and passports.

The amount of money they took was estimated to be around $20,000, but investigators said it’s likely to go higher.

Thirty-seven-year-old Lawrence Njabon Francis and 26-year-old Lawrence Nana Tchakounte, both of Slippery Rock, are facing several charges, including corrupt organizations, forgery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and theft by deception.

Police said Francis and Tchakounte are both from the country of Cameroon in Africa and are living in the U.S. under student visas.

Their bond has been set at $100,000.

Police are still looking for a third person they believe to be involved — Emmenuel Nwate, 31, also of Slippery Rock. They said he is from Mexico and has claimed Refugee Status.

All three came to the U.S. at the end of 2016 or the beginning of 2017, police said.

Shenango Township and New Castle City police departments are assisting Pennsylvania State Police in the investigation.

