Storm Team 27: Gusty winds, scattered rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler this week with highs only climbing to the middle 50s. There’s no threat for severe weather today, but scattered showers through the day. Winds are a major problem with gusts to 30mph or higher. Temperatures will stay cool through the week with highs staying in the middle 50s.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Gusting to 30mph or higher. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Windy early. (30%)

Low: 39

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Small risk for a shower early morning.

High: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 57 Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 36

