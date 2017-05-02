Storm Team 27: Gusty winds with showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler today with highs only climbing to the middle 50s. There’s no threat for severe weather today, but scattered showers are possible through the day. Winds are a major problem with gusts to 30mph or higher. Temperatures will stay cool through the week with highs staying in the middle 50s.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy.  Windy.  Gusting to 30mph or higher. Chance for showers.  (60%)
High: 54

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  Windy early. (30%)
Low:  39

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Small risk for a shower early morning.
High: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 56    Low: 40

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.  (60%)
High: 57   Low:  43

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (60%)
High: 50    Low: 38

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 47    Low: 37

Monday:  Mostly  cloudy.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 49    Low: 35

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 47    Low:  36

